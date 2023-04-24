Settian Capital LP Acquires 3,800 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Settian Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 12.7% of Settian Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Settian Capital LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $14,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $374.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,061,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,822. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $390.00. The firm has a market cap of $356.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $359.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.65.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 649,189 shares of company stock worth $240,317,705 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.44.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

