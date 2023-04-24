Shivan S. Subramaniam Buys 3,300 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Stock

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,711.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 0.7 %

CFG stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,526,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,461,035. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.32. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.27 and a 12 month high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 21.12%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.15 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Citizens Financial Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 155.2% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 483.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

