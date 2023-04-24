Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Bought by Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 78.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,445 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares during the quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 20,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Simmons First National by 30.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Simmons First National by 1.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Simmons First National by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Simmons First National by 1.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Simmons First National Stock Up 1.1 %

In other Simmons First National news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $229,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,826. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $229,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,826. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $171,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,226.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $16.72 on Monday. Simmons First National Co. has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $25.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $309.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.65%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company was founded on March 23, 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, AR.

