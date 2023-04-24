SingularityNET (AGIX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $412.95 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 24th. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001241 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $412.95 million and $31.62 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00008336 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00028468 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020576 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00019054 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,399.79 or 0.99972385 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002420 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

AGIX is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,282,847,949 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,421,357 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,282,847,949.0392976 with 1,214,421,357.2620106 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.34790408 USD and is up 0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $29,494,996.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

