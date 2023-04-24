SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Shares Acquired by JLP Asset Management LLC

JLP Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares during the period. SITE Centers comprises 2.1% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. JLP Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of SITE Centers worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 4.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the third quarter worth $783,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 17.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the third quarter worth $1,796,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SITE Centers Price Performance

NYSE SITC traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $12.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,352. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.53. SITE Centers Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.76.

SITE Centers Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 70.27%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SITC shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.56.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Featured Stories

