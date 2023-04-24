SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) SVP Sells $44,168.72 in Stock

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 2,764 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $44,168.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,716.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ SGH traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.47. The stock had a trading volume of 970,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 1.44. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $25.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.04.

Several research analysts recently commented on SGH shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on SMART Global from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on SMART Global from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on SMART Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,540,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,056,000 after acquiring an additional 222,867 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in SMART Global by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,822,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,792,000 after buying an additional 52,397 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in SMART Global by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,986,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,557,000 after buying an additional 8,024 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SMART Global by 93.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,369,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,375,000 after buying an additional 662,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in SMART Global by 97.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,062,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,441,000 after buying an additional 525,616 shares in the last quarter.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

