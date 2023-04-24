SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Gap Up to $2.43

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.43, but opened at $2.58. SoundHound AI shares last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 4,972,236 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on SoundHound AI from $1.60 to $3.20 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

SoundHound AI Stock Down 4.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.24.

Insider Activity at SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $56,550.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,055,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,782.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Majid Emami sold 33,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $83,357.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 381,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $56,550.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,055,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,782.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 293,614 shares of company stock worth $734,964. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SoundHound AI by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 7,689 shares in the last quarter. 8.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Featured Stories

