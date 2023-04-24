SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Shares Purchased by Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,296 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 2.8% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $8,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 19,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 19,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPAB traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.74. 120,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,372,156. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.37. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $27.06.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.