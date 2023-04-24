SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Morling Financial Advisors LLC

Morling Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.8% of Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 17,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $33.90 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

