Square Token (SQUA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $12.08 Million

Square Token (SQUA) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 23rd. Over the last week, Square Token has traded 51.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Square Token has a market cap of $12.08 million and $449,153.40 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Square Token token can currently be purchased for $5.84 or 0.00021030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Square Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here. Square Token’s official website is squaretoken.org.

Buying and Selling Square Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 6.03016073 USD and is down -15.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $802,081.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Square Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Square Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

