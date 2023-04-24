St. Louis Trust Co Buys New Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

St. Louis Trust Co bought a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,491 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Union Pacific by 638.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 36,068.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Union Pacific by 1,512.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,254,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $244,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,881 shares during the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $182,391,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,588,308,000 after purchasing an additional 511,696 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on UNP. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.56.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $200.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,060,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,445,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $122.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $242.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.57.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 45.94%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

