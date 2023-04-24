St. Louis Trust Co Sells 425 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

St. Louis Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,956 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on ABT shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.14. 1,136,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,310,459. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $120.31. The company has a market capitalization of $193.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.20 and a 200 day moving average of $104.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 62.01%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

