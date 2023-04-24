Stegner Investment Associates Inc. Has $3.68 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Stegner Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $590,000. Unconventional Investor LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 443.4% during the 4th quarter. Unconventional Investor LLC now owns 25,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,047,000 after purchasing an additional 21,012 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 32,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 26,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $378.66. 1,528,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,757,480. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $396.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

