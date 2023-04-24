Stephens Increases Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Price Target to $400.00

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Stephens from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 18.20% from the company’s current price.

WSO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $315.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $345.57.

NYSE:WSO opened at $338.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.91. Watsco has a 52 week low of $220.68 and a 52 week high of $356.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $308.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.20.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 24.40%. Watsco’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Watsco will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Watsco in the second quarter worth $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Watsco in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Watsco in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Watsco in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Watsco in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

