Stephens Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Stephens reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $43.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

GBCI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Glacier Bancorp Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $35.45 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.49 and a 12-month high of $59.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $214.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.49 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 30.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 49.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Glacier Bancorp

In related news, Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.21 per share, for a total transaction of $201,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 86,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,435.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Glacier Bancorp news, CFO Ron J. Copher bought 2,578 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.74 per share, for a total transaction of $99,871.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 77,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,117.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Craig A. Langel bought 5,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.21 per share, with a total value of $201,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 86,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,435.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 10,078 shares of company stock worth $398,897. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Glacier Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. Its portfolio segment of loans includes residential, commercial, and other commercial real estate, home equity, and other consumer. The firm also offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans, and mortgage origination and loan servicing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.