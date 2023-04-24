StockNews.com Downgrades Unilever (NYSE:UL) to Buy

Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.
Unilever Stock Performance
Shares of Unilever stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $54.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,006,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,186. Unilever has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.43 and a 200-day moving average of $49.66.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unilever
About Unilever
Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Unilever (UL)
- Medtronic: Reversal In-Play For This High-Yield Stock
- Is it ‘Game Over’ for Roblox After Reporting March Metrics Miss?
- Is it Time to Take Profits in Chip Stocks?
- Will Stratasys Continue to be a Runaway Bride?
- Garrett Motion Inc. Skids on Results: Is it Time to Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.