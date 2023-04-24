StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NantHealth Stock Performance

NH opened at $1.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1.94. NantHealth has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85.

Get NantHealth alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NantHealth

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NH. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NantHealth in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NantHealth during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. The firm empowers treatment decisions, improves patient outcomes, validates treatment options, enables high-quality care, lowers costs, ensures appropriate reimbursement, and streamlines implementation and deployment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.