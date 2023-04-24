STP (STPT) Price Tops $0.0485 on Major Exchanges

STP (STPT) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 24th. STP has a market capitalization of $94.22 million and approximately $4.81 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STP token can now be purchased for $0.0485 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, STP has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00008372 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00028776 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020530 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00018951 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000074 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001260 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,461.02 or 1.00009998 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000115 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,942,420,283.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.04895104 USD and is down -3.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $12,083,957.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.