Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG) Rating Reiterated by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.50 price objective on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s target price suggests a potential upside of 183.02% from the stock’s previous close.
Stran & Company, Inc. stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $29.13 million, a PE ratio of -79.50 and a beta of 2.33. Stran & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $2.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36.
Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Stran & Company, Inc. had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $18.31 million during the quarter.
Stran & Company, Inc provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings.
