Stratis Market Capitalization Tops $82.05 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 24th. Stratis has a total market cap of $82.05 million and approximately $6.41 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Stratis has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00002007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,844.24 or 0.06697162 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00061617 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00039542 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00019511 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00019562 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006866 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 148,430,007 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

