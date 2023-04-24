Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SUN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sunoco in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sunoco from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Sunoco Stock Performance

SUN stock opened at $45.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Sunoco has a fifty-two week low of $34.26 and a fifty-two week high of $48.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.33.

Sunoco Dividend Announcement

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 49.43%. Sunoco’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sunoco by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Sunoco by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Sunoco by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through Fuel Distribution and Marketing and All Other segments. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products, which it supplies to third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

