SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Bought by Sound Shore Management Inc. CT

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,243 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 98,156 shares during the quarter. SVB Financial Group makes up 3.0% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT owned about 0.59% of SVB Financial Group worth $79,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 243.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 79 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at SVB Financial Group

In other SVB Financial Group news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total value of $575,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,891.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total transaction of $3,578,666.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,552 shares in the company, valued at $26,601,295.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total value of $575,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,891.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,425 shares of company stock valued at $4,446,718 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SIVB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,795,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,047. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.69 and a 200-day moving average of $210.58. The company has a market cap of $42.12 million, a PE ratio of 1.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $597.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.26 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 13.02%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SIVB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research cut SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $411.00 to $308.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $348.47.

About SVB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.