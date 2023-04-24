Swiss National Bank Buys 5,500 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.24% of Varonis Systems worth $6,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 2,016.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 956,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,375,000 after acquiring an additional 911,611 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 3,185,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,485,000 after acquiring an additional 772,318 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,429,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 607.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 603,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after acquiring an additional 517,819 shares during the period. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,037,000. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VRNS shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird cut Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Varonis Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Varonis Systems stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.66. 252,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $47.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.43.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 26.29% and a negative return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $142.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.58 million. Equities research analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in protecting enterprise data such as sensitive files and emails, confidential customer, patient, and employee data, financial records, strategic and product plans, and other intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, and Rest of the World.

