Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Hits New 1-Year High at $68.18

Shares of Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $68.18 and last traded at $68.18, with a volume of 1120 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.97.

SCMWY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Swisscom from CHF 475 to CHF 500 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Societe Generale raised shares of Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Swisscom from CHF 674 to CHF 702 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Swisscom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $601.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $353.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.22.

Swisscom ( OTCMKTS:SCMWY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. Swisscom had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Swisscom AG will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers, enterprise customers, wholesale and information technology, network and infrastructure.

