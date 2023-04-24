Synergy Financial Group LTD Cuts Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Synergy Financial Group LTD lessened its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,421 shares during the quarter. Block comprises 0.9% of Synergy Financial Group LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Synergy Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Block were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Decatur Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Block by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $387,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Block by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $63.69 on Monday. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $110.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.82 and a beta of 2.35.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SQ. StockNews.com began coverage on Block in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Block from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Block in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Block from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.58.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $1,927,370.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 413,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,880,342.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $59,429.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,082,335. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $1,927,370.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 413,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,880,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 337,880 shares of company stock worth $24,640,455 in the last ninety days. 11.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

