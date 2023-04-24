Synergy Financial Group LTD Decreases Stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Synergy Financial Group LTD lowered its holdings in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,904 shares during the quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter valued at about $422,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,274,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,471,000 after purchasing an additional 686,011 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $34.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $53.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.72 and its 200 day moving average is $31.59.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.10 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DigitalOcean news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DigitalOcean news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $219,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 159,958 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,661.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,657 shares of company stock worth $6,360,812 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

DOCN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DigitalOcean from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lowered DigitalOcean from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on DigitalOcean from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered DigitalOcean from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.54.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

