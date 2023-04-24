Synergy Financial Group LTD Has $282,000 Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Synergy Financial Group LTD cut its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Group LTD’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,243,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,190,000 after buying an additional 49,486 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 692,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,253,000 after buying an additional 15,536 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 120.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 476,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,570,000 after buying an additional 260,203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 29.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,596,000 after buying an additional 103,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 8.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 432,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,201,000 after buying an additional 32,672 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $387.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.25.

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.81, for a total value of $769,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,177 shares in the company, valued at $41,301,022.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $318.50 on Monday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.15 and a 52 week high of $375.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 193.03, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $303.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.02.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.06 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

