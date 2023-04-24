Synergy Financial Group LTD Has $323,000 Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Synergy Financial Group LTD lessened its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Group LTD’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $473.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $448.43 and its 200 day moving average is $419.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $96.51 billion, a PE ratio of 295.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $521.58.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $14,003,824.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,288,395.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.22, for a total value of $1,029,053.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $14,003,824.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,288,395.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,629 shares of company stock worth $29,974,024 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $548.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $547.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.79.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

