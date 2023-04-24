Synergy Financial Group LTD Has $830,000 Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Synergy Financial Group LTD trimmed its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the period. Zscaler comprises 1.6% of Synergy Financial Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Synergy Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $101.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.54 and a 200-day moving average of $124.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.71 and a 12 month high of $217.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zscaler from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Guggenheim cut Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Zscaler from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.14.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $389,249.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,155,334.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,155,334.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $602,082.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,095,325.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,412 shares of company stock worth $1,752,637. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

