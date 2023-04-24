Synergy Financial Group LTD Reduces Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Synergy Financial Group LTD decreased its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Okta were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OKTA. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the first quarter worth about $1,232,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 37.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 33.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Okta by 3.7% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $180,136.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,533,690.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $257,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,616.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $180,136.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,533,690.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,373 shares of company stock worth $525,645 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OKTA shares. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Okta from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Okta from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Cowen raised Okta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Okta from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Okta from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.71.

Shares of OKTA opened at $76.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $140.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.89.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.99 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 43.87%. As a group, analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

