Synergy Financial Group LTD Sells 1,706 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Synergy Financial Group LTD reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 4.1% of Synergy Financial Group LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Synergy Financial Group LTD’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 13,251 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $270.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $250.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.48. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $281.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at $33,403,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,773 shares of company stock worth $16,176,150. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group set a $270.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.79.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Stories

