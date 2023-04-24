TD Securities Boosts Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$80.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$71.00 to C$80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TECK.B. Benchmark lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$68.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$62.15.

Teck Resources stock opened at C$62.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$54.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$51.54. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of C$32.68 and a 12 month high of C$66.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.78.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

