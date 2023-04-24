TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Upgraded to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TeamViewer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TeamViewer from €12.00 ($13.04) to €12.50 ($13.59) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of TeamViewer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

TeamViewer Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TMVWY traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.49. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,889. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.78. TeamViewer has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88.

TeamViewer Company Profile

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers TeamViewer, a remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Assist AR, a remote support solution with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly access, control, and manage connected products from anywhere.

