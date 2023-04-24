TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) were up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.70 and last traded at $13.68. Approximately 979,486 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 5,247,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on FTI shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

TechnipFMC Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.61 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.38%. The business's revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $335,340.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TechnipFMC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,933,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $718,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888,998 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 26,367,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,071,000 after purchasing an additional 70,388 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 21,822,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,501 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,839,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,839,000 after buying an additional 1,296,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,060,000. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

