Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.12-0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $189-191 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $193.76 million. Tenable also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.57-0.61 EPS.

Tenable Stock Performance

TENB traded down $1.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.40. 1,310,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,481. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.42 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.89 and a 200 day moving average of $40.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Tenable has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $60.08.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $184.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.62 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research analysts have weighed in on TENB shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tenable from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Tenable in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set a hold rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Tenable from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tenable from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.87.

In other Tenable news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 4,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $173,086.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,463. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 4,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $173,086.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,924 shares in the company, valued at $472,463. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $309,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,989.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,282 shares of company stock valued at $3,380,427 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenable

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Tenable during the first quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Tenable by 81.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Tenable during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Tenable by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Tenable during the first quarter worth $202,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tenable

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Recommended Stories

