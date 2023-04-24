Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) is Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ 6th Largest Position

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos raised its position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 170,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,675 shares during the period. Ternium accounts for about 4.3% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in Ternium were worth $5,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,854,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,181,000 after acquiring an additional 301,864 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Ternium by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 958,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,249,000 after purchasing an additional 169,132 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Ternium by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 857,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,484,000 after acquiring an additional 58,347 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP purchased a new position in Ternium in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,117,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ternium by 279.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 362,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after purchasing an additional 267,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ternium stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $41.63. The company had a trading volume of 89,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,117. Ternium S.A. has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.23 and a 200-day moving average of $35.34.

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Ternium had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 6.9%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TX shares. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America upgraded Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on Ternium in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Ternium from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.43.

Ternium SA engages in the production of flat steel. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment includes the sales of steel products. The Mining segment involves in the sales of mining products, mainly iron ore and pellets. The company was founded in September 1961 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

