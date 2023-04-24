Terra Classic (LUNC) Price Tops $0.0001

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 24th. Terra Classic has a market cap of $649.63 million and approximately $37.96 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Terra Classic has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00009747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003655 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004570 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004192 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001556 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Terra Classic Profile

Terra Classic (LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,855,961,726,429 coins and its circulating supply is 5,897,913,665,420 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

