Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Aspire Wealth Management Corp

Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,603 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 212.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,504,752,000 after purchasing an additional 144,784,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 213.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,431,430,000 after acquiring an additional 67,859,515 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,493,433,000 after buying an additional 32,723,798 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,840,155,000 after buying an additional 19,711,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Tesla by 196.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,394,330,000 after purchasing an additional 18,472,529 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA traded down $4.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $160.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,355,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,025,234. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $336.21. The stock has a market cap of $510.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.08, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,698,354. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Tesla from $223.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Edward Jones upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.09.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.