The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $135.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.90% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim upgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.67.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $132.48 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $136.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.29 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.11.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 1,300.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Spotify Technology by 87.6% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

