The Goldman Sachs Group Raises APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $40.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

APA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on APA from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on APA in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on APA in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Get APA alerts:

APA Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $36.89 on Friday. APA has a twelve month low of $30.15 and a twelve month high of $51.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 3.53.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. APA had a return on equity of 198.44% and a net margin of 34.14%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that APA will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.26%.

Institutional Trading of APA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APA. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of APA by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in APA in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in APA by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in APA by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in APA by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.