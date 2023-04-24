The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,384 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Walt Disney by 86.5% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DIS traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.15. 1,831,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,298,821. The company has a market cap of $182.96 billion, a PE ratio of 54.71, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.17 and its 200-day moving average is $98.26. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $117,818.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,417 shares of company stock worth $346,666 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

