THOR Industries Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:THO)

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,460 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 89% compared to the average volume of 1,304 put options.

THOR Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE THO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.29. The company had a trading volume of 74,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,428. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. THOR Industries has a 1-year low of $66.26 and a 1-year high of $105.36.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.60). THOR Industries had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that THOR Industries will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 12.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on THO. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.83.

Institutional Trading of THOR Industries

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 20.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 39.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 8,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in THOR Industries in the 1st quarter worth $1,068,000. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About THOR Industries

(Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.