Threshold Price Tops $0.0321 (T)

Threshold (T) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. During the last week, Threshold has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. One Threshold token can now be bought for $0.0321 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a market cap of $321.23 million and approximately $9.34 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00008365 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00028532 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020335 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00018824 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,723.06 or 1.00020668 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002379 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,620,909,587.253454 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03304807 USD and is up 2.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $9,454,595.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.