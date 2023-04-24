Thunder Brawl (THB) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.03 Million

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Thunder Brawl has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $45,209.59 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded down 29.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Thunder Brawl Token Profile

Thunder Brawl launched on January 9th, 2022. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.00590083 USD and is up 1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $64,380.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Brawl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Brawl using one of the exchanges listed above.

