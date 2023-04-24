Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $2.44 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,602 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW remained flat at $32.94 during mid-day trading on Monday. 545,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,508,186. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.76 and its 200-day moving average is $30.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $33.09.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.