Tortoise Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 8,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 59,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

SCHV stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.38. The company had a trading volume of 38,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,287. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.99. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $70.03.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

