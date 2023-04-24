Tortoise Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $683,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $131,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $157,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IJS traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.59. 41,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,799. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $82.09 and a 52-week high of $106.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.82.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.