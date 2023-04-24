Tortoise Investment Management LLC Purchases 42,380 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Rating) by 142.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,380 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 30,296 shares during the last quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $972,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 97.0% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 61,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 30,117 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Satovsky Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC now owns 189,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 97,410 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DUHP traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.16. The company had a trading volume of 128,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,874. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $25.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.36.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

