Tortoise Investment Management LLC Purchases 8,249 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,249 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9,041.9% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,470,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,110,000 after buying an additional 9,366,623 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 87.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,707,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,051,000 after buying an additional 5,921,464 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $223,735,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,544,000 after buying an additional 2,831,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 106,985,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,490 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $46.39. 2,266,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,686,511. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $46.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.99.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

