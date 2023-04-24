Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 16,790 Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 946,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 16,790 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund were worth $4,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 19,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE EDD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.71. The stock had a trading volume of 35,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,235. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $4.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s primary objective is to seek a high level of current income. It also has a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

